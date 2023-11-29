Suhana Khan, while promoting her upcoming teen rom-com, The Archies, shared her views about the youth’s role in environmental protection. In the discussion, she revealed her admiration for Alia Bhatt’s eco-conscious fashion choices.

Talking about environmental issues, which is closely associated with her upcoming movie’s theme, Suhana Khan commended Alia Bhatt for re-wearing her wedding saree at the National Film Awards.

“Recently, Alia wore her wedding saree again for the National Awards, and I think as somebody with a platform, who has an influence, I thought that was incredible and a much-needed message.

If Alia Bhatt can re-wear her wedding saree, then we can also repeat an outfit for a party.”

However, her remark created a spark amongst the netizens on social media. While some people appreciated her thoughts, others called her out. 

https://twitter.com/am_pulkit/status/1729802283783794850

It’s intriguing how netizens would talk about every minor comment but won’t discuss the crucial and very real issues in our society.