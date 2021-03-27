Whatever your opinions of the films (or cinematic universes), it can't be argued that the MCU has usually had the upper hand on the DCEU. There are numerous reasons for it, reasons that many people far more erudite than I have gone into. However, all that might have just changed, thanks to one James Gunn.

The man responsible for guiding one of the most popular teams in the MCU, is probably going to do the same thing, again, but for DC. Ladies and gents, I give you, the trailer for The Suicide Squad:

WARNING: This is the red band trailer, there will be blood and gore.