James Gunn's The Suicide Squad finally got the franchise right, and while it may not have made too much money, it certainly made every DC fan's day. But what if that extended ensemble cast of good bad-guys were played by Indians? Maybe these fine folks could act in their place...

1. Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) - Deepika Padukone

2. Bloodsport (Idris Elba) - Adil Hussain

3. Peacemaker (John Cena) - Ranveer Singh

4. Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) - Hrithik Roshan

5. Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) - Shefali Shah

6. Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) - Alia Bhatt

7. Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) - Ranvir Shorey

8. The Thinker (Peter Capaldi) - Anupam Kher

Pretty badass! Well... kinda badass.