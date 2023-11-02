Another Thursday, another Koffee With Karan S8 episode is out, featuring the Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby Deol, as guests. As we noted previously, this year, the Koffee couch feels different, more genuine, and in a good way. The conversations this time shift from the regular frivolous nature and attempt to delve into individual journeys and the roadblocks on the way.

With Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, one conversation that became particularly notable was when Karan Johar enquired them about their years of struggle as actors who, presumably, are at their best phase after a long time careerwise.

Twenty-two years after Gadar 1, Sunny Deol has reclaimed the peak with the release of the second instalment of the franchise, which went on to earn ₹691.08 crore worldwide. The film rekindled the essence of the cult classic with music, nostalgia, and a hell lot of Deol’s ‘Angry Young Man’ rage. Talking about the massive success and his ecstatic reaction, Deol shared a wholesome anecdote.

He was over the moon, but this enormous success, like the one he had experienced back in the day, took its time. Johar talked about the phase Deol entered right after the release of OG Gadar when his stardom was at its peak.

He talked about how things changed rapidly. And with so many people to tell him what he should do, with the corporatisation boom in the 2000s, with the disappearance of passionate producers, he couldn’t do what he really wanted to do.

KJo also asked his brother Bobby Deol about his struggling years. Bobby has a dedicated fanbase who’ve dubbed him as ‘Lord Bobby’ dotingly. Deol will soon be seen as the prime antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, starring next to Ranbir Kapoor. He’s recently seen great success with his compelling roles on OTT with Aashram, Love Hostel, and more. However, this came after years of hard work and, at one point, a complete loss of hope.

When he had quit, he took on drinking, which came with its share of pain. During the show, he shared a heart-rendering anecdote in relation to his son, after which, he revealed, something in him snapped.

Post that incident, Bobby revealed he became more focused and developed the energy to attract people. Working on himself and rising from the lowest of lows wasn’t easy, and was, in fact, a slow process. It did not happen overnight and he worked gradually to re-establish himself again.

Bobby concluded on a note that knowing what he is capable of, he now has the energy that he can conquer the world.

And he did it, he even recalled an anecdote with Salman Khan, whom he affectionately called ‘Mammu’. Once, Khan told him that he had climbed on his brother Sunny Deol’s and Sanjay Datt’s back to rise in his career, which is when Bobby requested the same for himself, and he remembered. Years later, he called him, offering him Race 3.

The Deol Brothers’ candid reflection on their journey made for a refreshing Koffee episode, even though it was relatively low on the entertainment benchmark.

All the screenshots have been taken from Koffee With Karan S8 E2. You can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.