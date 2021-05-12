In the month of April, TVF released its new show Aspirants which revolves around the journey of three friends and their aspiration to clear the UPSC exam. However, more than any other leading actors of the show, it was the character of Sandeep Bhaiya, portrayed by Sunny Hinduja, that struck a chord with the viewers.

With numerous notable performances in crucial roles, he has made a name for himself in recent years. He started his career in 2010 with the movie Shaapit: The Cursed.

He played the lead role of Rustom in Ajita Suchitra Veera's Ballad Of Rustom, which was also nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars in 2014. 

Source: Nettv4u

He also appeared in the action-packed science fiction series Seven, which was produced by the preeminent Yash Raj Films' television division.

Source: Tellychakkar

He played the role of Milind in Amazon Prime’s espionage action thriller web series, The Family Man.

Back in 2018, he also appeared in the drama film Aasma as Usman, directed by award-winning filmmaker Sudipto Sen.

Source: IMDB

Born in November 1990, the actor hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He completed his studies from Daly College Of India in Madhya Pradesh and Birla Institute Of Technology & Science in Pilani. 

According to one of his interviews, he thought of becoming an actor when he was in 7th standard but never shared the thought with his parents. After completing his engineering, he finally told them about his passion for acting. Even his father, Janak Hinduja, wanted to join the FTII, but he couldn’t due to his family commitments. So, their support was always with him.

At FTII, he served as a theatre artist and participated in a number of plays. He has also appeared in quite a few television advertisements for Sprite, Continental Coffee, amongst others.

In July 2015, he tied the knot with Shinjini Raval, who is also an actor well-known for her roles in the movies Delhi Belly, Shanghai and Peddlers.

Source: Stars Unfolded

During an interview, he was asked his preferable choice between OTT and mainstream films, to which he responded:

My choice will be a good character, a good role, be it OTT, be it films, and be it theatrical. So I will give my 100% to whatever comes my way but it should touch my heart, it should be something that connects me to the idea, to the script to the people and the role, which is what drives me. I am not bothered about the medium, per se.

Here’s how the audience is loving his recent portrayal of Sunny Bhaiya from the TVF Aspirants:

How did you like the character? Let us know in the comments.