So, you’ve been stalking #SSKTK box office trackers harder than your ex’s locked stories, and honestly, same. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are back, Dussehra holiday is on, and everyone’s asking: can ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ give 2025’s romance leaderboard a proper dhobi pachad? If you’re ready for all the number-crunching minus any bakwaas, just scroll on. Here’s the fun, fact-loaded lowdown, fresh from the Bollywood gossip circuit and trade rooms.

Holiday Hype: SSKTK's Day 1 Scene Kya Hai?

Early tracking shows 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' cruising for a bawaal start: Day 1 projections are hovering in the ₹10–12 crore range (yep, pehli tareek ko hi double digits!). But remember, these are estimates, not the final ballot count. Releasing right in the middle of a festive Dussehra/Oct 2 window (read: family + popcorn + public holiday = mazaa hi mazaa). It's got the clean fun, crowd-friendly slot working in its favour. And let's be real, the VD–Janhvi chemistry from 'Bawaal' still lives rent-free in our heads, making urban multiplex crowds extra invested. Screens khali na ho, boss.

'Saiyaara' is basically the Usain Bolt of romantic openers this year, raking in a wild ₹21 crore, with some outlets peaking the number higher. Debutant-led, but full dhamaka on Day 1. Param Sundari' (Sidharth–Janhvi) peaked at around ₹7.25–7.37 crore, but mostly appealed to metro folks (Friday ka occupancy bhi low tha, tbh). And then, there's 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' at the bottom, opening with only ₹0.25–0.35 crore; certified 'bhai, single show bhi khali?' energy. It's a real race out there!

Leaderboard Maths: Where Would SSKTK Stand?

If SSKTK’s opening tally lands anywhere in that ₹10–12 crore bracket, it secures the #2 spot for 2025’s romance flicks, slipping in just behind ‘Saiyaara’ but comfortably overtaking ‘Param Sundari’.

Hot tip: These numbers are early estimates, not the final score. Post-midnight screens and aggregator updates will lock the real deal. Bonus? Holiday mood + city multiplex hype means Day 2 can be even bigger, especially if the fam-jam crowd pulls through.



Plot Twist Potential: What Could Flip SSKTK’s Day 1?

Dussehra holiday footfalls matter. If families flock to theaters for that clean-love rom-com fix, SSKTK can turn those empty seats into houseful boards!

Final Scene – So, Kya Guess Hai?

TL;DR: If ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ cracks even ₹10 crore on Day 1, it’s the second biggest 2025 romantic opener, a solid win for VD and Janhvi on a holiday weekend. Ab bolo, ₹10 crore, ₹12 crore, ya full Bollywood surprise ₹15 crore? What are your wildest predictions?