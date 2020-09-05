Ever since the star-studded introduction of Marvel's Eternals, fans have been more than excited to know more about the upcoming movie.

Now after a whole year since we came to know about the movie we have a little more information about it. The film is said to draw some influence from manga and will also reportedly feature a Bollywood dance sequence.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the director of the movie Chloé Zhao who is Chinese-born, discussed how she brought some of her childhood roots to the movie.

I have such deep, strong, manga roots. I brought some of that into Eternals. And I look forward to pushing more of that marriage of East and West.

In addition to this, Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani, who plays an Eternal also added that there definitely be some unexpected set pieces in a Bollywood dance sequence with some 50 dancers.

When I walked onto the set and saw a huge group of brown people who were going to be in a Marvel movie, I felt such gratitude towards Chloé for creating the situation.

Moreover, the movie will also have a LGBTQ relationship which according to Marvel Entertainment president Kevin Feige is going to be portrayed very well in the film.

Director Chloé Zhao has also hinted that the movie will have some bi thematic ideas which might lead Eternals being a much bigger movie than Avengers: Endgame.

Honestly, this news is already giving us Marvel fans goosebumps. The movie is slated to release on February 12, 2021 as of now.