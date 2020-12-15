Celeb kids lead luxurious lives and have seen more extravagance and wealth within the first few years of their existence that people like us, would never even dream of seeing in our entire lives.

1. Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan gifted a BMW Mini Cooper S (₹33 lakh approx) to their daughter Aaradhya on her first birthday and an Audi 8 (₹1.56 crore approx) when she turned 4.

2. Taimur Ali Khan

In 2017, Saif Ali Khan bought a red Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT (₹1.30 crore approx.) for his son Taimur on Children's day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's nutritionist, Rujuta also gifted him a forest stretch spread over 1000 sq. ft.

3. Abram Khan

SRK and Gauri gifted their son Abram a beautiful tree house created by national award winning art director Sabu Cyril.

4. Adira Chopra

According to a report in the Times of India, Adira Chopra received not one, but two bungalows from her parents, Rani Mukherjee and Aditya Chopra, as a gift.

5. Misha Kapoor

Shahid and Mira took Misha for a trip to London for her first birthday.

6. Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan

SRK gifted them Audi A6 cars worth ₹48 lakhs approx.

7. Yash and Roohi Johar

Karan Johar gifted his twins a nursery designed by Gauri Khan.

8. Cyrus Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, gifted his son a customised Mercedes Benz-S class that can turn into a Batmobile on his 6th birthday. Priced at ₹40 lakh approx., it took around 6 months to manufacture the car.

These celebs buying ridiculously expensive things for their kids have set the bar really high.