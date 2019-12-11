So, long before we got enthralled by the world of DC and Marvel, we had our very own superheroes Shaktiman, Chacha Chaudhary, and of course, Nagraj.

Reportedly, a movie adaptation of the comic series Nagraj may soon become a reality. And, apparently, Ranveer Singh may play the lead role.

#RanveerSingh in talks to play comicbook superhero #Nagraj, #KaranJohar to produce: Raj Comics prez Manoj Gupta to PTI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 11, 2019

Twitterati was quick to comment on the possible casting choice:

As per reports, Karan Johar may produce the adaptation. Though none of the details have yet been finalized, it is fair to assume that people will look forward to a live-action movie on the famous Indian superhero.