Prabhas, the South Indian actor who shot fame in Bollywood after playing the role of Baahubali is also known for his good deeds and pure heart.



Reportedly, Prabhas gifted his gym trainer, Laxman Reddy, a Range Rover Velar SUV.

Rebel Star #Prabhas Gifted a Range Rover Car To His Gym Trainer Lakshman pic.twitter.com/4zEJJNOByd — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) September 5, 2020

It is being said that the car is worth Rs.73.30 Lakh which renders it to be one of the costliest cars gifted to a staff or a friend by an actor/actress.

Laxman also happens to be a former bodybuilder and even received a Mr.World 2010 title.



Prabhas didn't just stop there, he also adopted 1650 acres of Khazipally reserve forest. This step comes due to the Green Indian Challenge program by MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar as per sources.



Prabhas along with state forest minister, A Indrakaran Reddy laid the foundation of the forest which will be turned into an urban eco park.

Hyderabad: Actor Prabhas adopts 1650 acres of Khazipally reserve forest, under Green Indian Challenge program by MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar. It'll be developed as an urban eco-park, foundation of which was laid down by the actor, MP & forest minister A Indrakaran Reddy today. pic.twitter.com/JaFkrXAcoG — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

The actor also observed the reserve forest from a temporary watchtower with others followed by planting a few saplings in the reserve regions.



Rebel Star #Prabhas and RS MP @MPsantoshtrs along with Forest Minister laid foundation Stone for Eco park and viewed the forest on from a temporary view point. pic.twitter.com/Lh5BEYJaTL — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) September 7, 2020

I have always been the nature lover. I thank MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar and Telangana government for the opportunity.

- Prabhas

Prabhas is one such actor who has proven that a kind heart and good intentions can take you a long way.