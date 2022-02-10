Shaktimaan holds a special place in all our hearts. Mostly, because we grew up watching him save the world. Much before we explored the comics and an entire cinematic universe around superheroes, we had him.

Sony Pictures Films India announced the comeback of Shaktimaan today and the internet cannot keep calm. The announcement on Twitter included a video with the caption that read - it's time for our desi Superhero! This movie definitely seems like something that will interest the Indian fans.

The announcement video is just as grand as we'd expect it to be. Soon after the tweet, comments started pouring in. Fans are clearly super excited about the comeback of their OG Indian superhero and these comments are proof.

This will be better than both Marvel and DC https://t.co/ojdKGqp3qu — Kaladin (@itsmukil) February 10, 2022

Watch the announcement video here:

After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero! pic.twitter.com/Cu8bg81FYx — Sony Pictures Films India (@sonypicsfilmsin) February 10, 2022

Shaktimaan is back and how!

