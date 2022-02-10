Shaktimaan holds a special place in all our hearts. Mostly, because we grew up watching him save the world. Much before we explored the comics and an entire cinematic universe around superheroes, we had him. 

Sony Pictures shared the announcement video
Source: Twitter

Sony Pictures Films India announced the comeback of Shaktimaan today and the internet cannot keep calm. The announcement on Twitter included a video with the caption that read - it's time for our desi Superhero! This movie definitely seems like something that will interest the Indian fans.

Shaktimaan's comeback in a film
Source: Twitter

The announcement video is just as grand as we'd expect it to be. Soon after the tweet, comments started pouring in. Fans are clearly super excited about the comeback of their OG Indian superhero and these comments are proof.

Watch the announcement video here:

Shaktimaan is back and how!

All images are screenshots from the video.