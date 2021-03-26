Superheroes have always been a part of popular culture. They have changed and evolved through the years but they are still here and now they are more popular than ever before. So let's take a look at how our favourite heroes used to look back in the day, without the benefit of CGI and everything else.

1. Wonder Woman

Can't say they don't sexualise her anymore but at least Gal Gadot's costume looks a bit better.

2. Thor

At least Thor looks like a god now.

3. Superman

Supes got a major upgrade. This is not to say that in the years since the image on the left was taken, there have been no better Superman than Cavill, but he definitely looks the part.

4. Iron Man

Oh dear god, what were they thinking. That's just a dude with a bucket on his head.

4. The Punisher

Given that it's a simple outfit, there is actually much of a difference in their looks. That said, Bernthal looks a lot more pissed off.

5. Spider-Man

Oh poor Spidey, how did he even see with those eyes?

6. The Power Rangers

The old suits look cooler. The new one just looks like an unholy mix between Iron Man and Cyborg.

6. Nick Fury

Can't imagine a time when Samuel L. Jackson wasn't Nick Fury.

7. The Incredible Hulk

Dr Banner has been juicing, it seems.

8. The Flash

Both suits look so badass. I guess, it all depends on your preference.

9. Dr. Strange

How is Dr Stange looking like a white dude who's way too much into yoga? And gold!

10. Catwoman

Anne Hathaway did well to lose that necklace.

11. Captain America

Those gloves did not fit Steve Rogers. The man fought Nazis with oversized gloves. Wow!

12. Batman

Let's be honest here. Even Bale's Batman suit has nothing on Ben Affleck's suit.

13. Ninja Turtles

What can you say? The CGI has just improved. But the new version still can't hold a candle to the OG.

14. Robocop

Again, the new one just doesn't have anything on the OG.

15. Supergirl

Melissa Benoist just looks likes a badass in that armoured Kryptonian suit.

16. Daredevil

Can't say Affleck didn't look the part but Charlie Cox is just so much better in that role and in that suit.

17. Fantastic Four

While the new suits are cool, Marvel still has to come up with a coherent film for these superheroes.

18. Joker

Jared Leto's Joker looks good but still sucks so bad.

We have definitely come a very long way. Imagine kids 20 years from now making fun of our superheroes calling them out for looking lame!