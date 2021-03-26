Superheroes have always been a part of popular culture. They have changed and evolved through the years but they are still here and now they are more popular than ever before. So let's take a look at how our favourite heroes used to look back in the day, without the benefit of CGI and everything else.
1. Wonder Woman
Can't say they don't sexualise her anymore but at least Gal Gadot's costume looks a bit better.
2. Thor
At least Thor looks like a god now.
3. Superman
Supes got a major upgrade. This is not to say that in the years since the image on the left was taken, there have been no better Superman than Cavill, but he definitely looks the part.
4. Iron Man
Oh dear god, what were they thinking. That's just a dude with a bucket on his head.
4. The Punisher
Given that it's a simple outfit, there is actually much of a difference in their looks. That said, Bernthal looks a lot more pissed off.
5. Spider-Man
Oh poor Spidey, how did he even see with those eyes?
6. The Power Rangers
The old suits look cooler. The new one just looks like an unholy mix between Iron Man and Cyborg.
6. Nick Fury
Can't imagine a time when Samuel L. Jackson wasn't Nick Fury.
7. The Incredible Hulk
Dr Banner has been juicing, it seems.
8. The Flash
Both suits look so badass. I guess, it all depends on your preference.
9. Dr. Strange
How is Dr Stange looking like a white dude who's way too much into yoga? And gold!
10. Catwoman
Anne Hathaway did well to lose that necklace.
11. Captain America
Those gloves did not fit Steve Rogers. The man fought Nazis with oversized gloves. Wow!
12. Batman
Let's be honest here. Even Bale's Batman suit has nothing on Ben Affleck's suit.
13. Ninja Turtles
What can you say? The CGI has just improved. But the new version still can't hold a candle to the OG.
14. Robocop
Again, the new one just doesn't have anything on the OG.
15. Supergirl
Melissa Benoist just looks likes a badass in that armoured Kryptonian suit.
16. Daredevil
Can't say Affleck didn't look the part but Charlie Cox is just so much better in that role and in that suit.
17. Fantastic Four
While the new suits are cool, Marvel still has to come up with a coherent film for these superheroes.
18. Joker
Jared Leto's Joker looks good but still sucks so bad.
We have definitely come a very long way. Imagine kids 20 years from now making fun of our superheroes calling them out for looking lame!