Remember when our mothers wouldn’t let us go out without putting a kaala tika behind our ears or our fathers wouldn’t let us cut our nails after sunset? Even though we might not be really ‘superstitious’, we do it anyway because Indians share a unique bond with these superstitions.

While I always thought that it’s just us middle-class individuals who take them seriously, apparently, celebrities believe in them too. Here’s a list of celebrities who believe in different superstitions and are really into it. Take a look!

1. Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t drive or sit in a car that doesn’t have ‘555’ on it. He believes the number brings him good luck. Even his bike in Chennai Express had the three digits on its number plate. Reportedly, he also has ‘555’ in his personal email address.

2. Salman Khan believes that his famous feroza bracelet is a lucky charm for him. The actor once mentioned that his father used to wear one just like his, and as a child, he used to play with it all the time. When he started working, his father got him an exact one.

3. Ranbir Kapoor considers his mother, Neetu Singh, his lucky charm. Hence, he has the number 8 on all his cars and football jerseys – which is her birth date. During their wedding, Alia Bhatt adorned her kaleeras and mangalsutra with the number.

4. Deepika Padukone visits Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple right before the release of her movies. She believes that it brings her luck. She visited the sacred site before the premieres of her films like Chhapaak, Padmaavat, Piku, Tamasha, and 83, among others.

5. Ekta Kapoor believes that the letter ‘K’ brings her luck. In the 2000s, she released many shows with this letter, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kohi Apna Sa, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kalash, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin To Hoga and Kasamh Se.

7. Kartik Aaryan once revealed that he’s ‘very superstitious’ about his dreams.

“I am fortunate enough that my dreams have been fulfilled. However, I don’t share my dreams with others, as I want to fulfill them first.”

8. Varun Dhawan considers a special auditorium number two in a specific PVR in Mumbai lucky for him. Interestingly, he makes sure that the screenings of his upcoming movies take place there. He also orders a tub of caramel popcorn as a part of this superstition.

“I have followed this for a long time. Sometimes, people fail but this has been my lucky charm.”

9. Karan Johar, once deeply attached to his superstition regarding the letter ‘K’, held onto it tightly for a long period of time. He eventually abandoned this belief when he made Dostana.

10. Arjun Kapoor made a revelation that whenever he turns on the television or stereo at home, he has to grab the remote control and adjust the volume to an odd number.

Well, it looks like we are not the only ones who believe in superstitions.