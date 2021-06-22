Have you ever finished a movie or a series and ended up thinking about that super nice character who got ditched?

Well yeah, there have been some very kind-hearted second leads who deserved much better. So, here are a few of them who we wish had a happy ending.

1. Camille - Emily In Paris

Camille was one of the nicest friends one could ask for in a new city. She was sweet, helpful and even took Emily, who was new to the city, on a date night with her boyfriend. But what did her boyfriend Gabriel and her new friend Emily do? They ditched her and got together.

2. Marco Pena - The Kissing Booth 2

He was good-looking. He was a great singer and he even helped Elle when she needed it the most. But well, despite it all, he was still not the chosen one.

3. Aman Mehra : Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Aman was that perfect partner. He loved Anjali, he supported her with whatever she wanted and he truly wasn't pushy, yet he was left at the altar - literally.

4. John Ambrose - To All The Boys : P.S. I Still Love You

Okay, Ambrose was everything a girl could imagine in a boyfriend. He was smart and sensitive, but Lara Jean still chose the "bad boy" over him.

5. Angad - Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Mature, warm, and understanding, on papers, Angad was any day better than the man-child Humpty. But, the heart wants what the heart wants, and in this case, Kavya's heart was set on Humpty.

6. Andrew Hennings - Sweet Home Alabama

Caring, understanding, rich, and good-looking. Well, if that doesn't work, then God knows what will.

7. Rajeev Shyamrao - Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein

Let's just say, Rajeev had a very apparent case of bad luck. That's all.

8. Prince Edward - Enchanted

He was a Prince for crying out loud. But guess, that still didn't help him get his lady love.

9. Rahim - Sex Education

Rahim was the straightforward guy who let Eric know everything he felt about him. He idolized Eric. But even though that is what Eric wanted, he chose the guy who would treat him like shit. How convenient.

10. Prem Kumar - Main Prem Ki Dewani Hun

Just like Rajeev, Prem had a pure case of bad luck. We're sure he wishes that he met the girl first.

11. Julian Mercer - Something's Gotta Give

Julian's character was not only extremely charming, but also treated Erica much better than Harry. Isn't that what a girl wants?

12. Rohit - Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai

Rohit was the guy Anjali initially chose to marry, and we agreed with her 100%. After all, they don't make men like him anymore, do they? But a happy ending wasn't on the charts for him.

13. Meghna - Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

Meghna and Jai were young and giddy in love together. She shared her secrets with him, tried to become a part of his life, and was every bit the loving girlfriend. But, ultimately, she couldn't be his life partner.

14. Nisha and Ajay: Dil To Pagal Hai

No one should have forced Rahul and Pooja to fall for Nisha and Ajay, respectively. But, Nisha and Ajay were loyal and supportive friends, who deserved better than to have their hopes crushed at the last moment.

15. Preeti - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

While we can understand Raj had his heart set on Simran, what we can not understand is the way he strung Preeti along. Because she was a sweet girl who did not deserve to have her heart broken so ruthlessly. To borrow from another romantic drama, "uska pehla pyaar adhura reh gaya".

We truly feel for all of them.