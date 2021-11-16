Loved Suriya in Jai Bhim? Well we've got a list of his top 10 highest rated IMDb films that you definitely should not miss if you're a fan of the brilliant actor.

1. Jai Bhim - 9.6

This Tamil legal drama is based on a true incident in 1993, which involves a case fought by Justice K. Chandru, played by Suriya. The film released on Amazon Prime Video and has already broken records to become the highest rated movie across the world, on IMDb.

2. Soorarai Pottru - 9.1

Partly inspired by events from the life of Simplifly Deccan / Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath, this film stars Suriya, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles. This film which released on Amazon Prime Video is said to be remade in Hindi as well.

3. Pithamagan - 8.4

This 2003 film directed by Bala is one of Suriya's finest performances and stars another brilliant actor, Vikram alongside him. Their chemistry definitely sets apart this one-of-a-kind film.

4. Vaaranam Aayiram - 8.2

This film has Suriya essaying the role of both father and son as it that tells the story of their bond with each other. This film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil in 2008.

5. Kaakha..Kaakha (The Police) - 8.1

This action thriller stars IRL spouses, Suriya and Jyothika in lead roles. This cop film was remade in Telugu as Gharshana, in Hindi as Force, and in Kannada as Dandam Dashagunam.

6. Friends - 8.0

This 2001 film stars Vijay and Suriya in lead roles, as two best friends and their hilarious love lives. The movie was a remake of a Malayalam-language film of the same name.

7. 24 - 7.9

This Tamil sci-fi film stars Suriya in a triple role alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menen. The film won the 64th National Film Awards for Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

8. Ayitha Ezhuthu - 7.9

This 2004 political action film is helmed by an incredible star-cast that includes Suriya, Madhavan, Siddharth, Esha Deol, Meera Jasmine and Trisha. The film was simultaneously shot in Hindi, with a different cast as Yuva.

9. Nandha - 7.8

This 2001 action film stars Suriya, Laila, Rajkiran, Karunas and Saravanan in lead roles. It follows the journey of a young man who has just been released from a detention centre and must become acquainted to normal life again.

10. Mounam Pesiyadhe - 7.8

This 2002 film stars Suriya alongside Trisha, Nandha and Neha Pendse. The movie follows two best friends and their different point of views towards love. The movie was remade in Telugu as Aadanthe Ado Type.

How many of these have you watched?