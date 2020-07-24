Watching Sushant Singh Rajput deliver a stellar performance in Dil Bechara was every fan's wish come true. The actor tugged on our heartstrings with his brilliant and tear-jerking portrayal of Manny.

And while the entire film was an ode to the actor, there was one scene that stood out amongst the rest. Manny's monologue with Kizie's father was a heart to heart that made all of us tear up.

In the scene, Manny can be seen trying to make Mr. Basu understand why he wants to take Kizie to Paris, despite her weak condition. And being the understanding father that he is, Mr. Basu nods away and listens to Manny's confession, about how his dreams don't matter enough but Kizie's dreams do.

Uncle main bahut badey badey sapne dekhta hoon. Lekin usko pura karne ka mann nahi karta. Kizie ka toh ek chota sa sapna hai. Aur voh poora karne ka bahut mann karta hai.

Mr. Basu isn't the only one who was left sobbing at the end of this scene, we all were. Sushant left us with a heavy heart and a wide smile during his monologue and we're so glad we got a chance to watch the hard work he put into this film.





If you or someone you love are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts or just need someone to talk to remember that help is just a phone call away. Encourage them to reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).

