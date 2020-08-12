Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was the youngest of the four siblings, and he had often talked about how close he was to his sisters, who loved and guided him through life.

And now, his sister Shweta Singh has shared an old video, where he is seen talking about the role his sisters played in his life.

In a video where Sushant is meeting the Indian army, a soldier asks him about his family. And that's when he talks about how he learned everything he knows from his sisters.

Maine jitna kuch seekha hai, matlab jo bhi mujhe aata hai - car chalana, bika chalana, cricket khelna, padhai karna, woh sab. Aur main sirf bolne ke liye nahi bol raha hun.

He goes on to describe how each of his sisters, from the eldest who helped develop his interest in physics, to the youngest who is one of his closest friends, helped him become the man he is.

People were overwhelmed by the video, and commented on the post:

di, i am glad that you were able to come across this video. i hope it brought a smile to your face. we know how much you all meant for sushant and how much he loved you all. you were all so important for him. he will always be your gulshan❤️ — ❤️ (@sameera_01) August 12, 2020

Only if they knew... losing him, they lost all that was once beautiful in Tinsel Town! The boy was ahead of his times, he who lived in the moment & loved with his heart, mad prodigy of science, no lights less than the moon & stars had him sit in a place tht long. Smile on luv🦋🌈 pic.twitter.com/pOuTxsOwdd — Maahi Singh (@moi_maahi) August 12, 2020

You can see the complete video here:

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, and his family has filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide. Currently, CBI is investigating the case.