Every now and then, we hear the news about cancel culture and while, I will be honest with you, if you are afraid of being cancelled, you have probably already said the thing that will get you. Until then, take a look at these celebrities who basically talked their way out of work. Mind you, some of them had very justifiable reasons to speak up and it's a bloody tragedy that they lost out on jobs because of it.

1. Did you ever wonder why Megan Fox was not a part of Transformers 3 despite being a major attraction in the first two films of the franchise?

Well, it turns out to be a side-effect of equating director Michael Bay to Hitler. Yup, she said that Bay was a nightmare to work for. Unfortunately, for Fox, Bay dealt with that problem by no longer being her employer. And while Fox got the axe, it's important to note that Michael Bay has been known to be a sexist creep who had sexualised Fox when she was just 15-years-old.

2. James Gunn had been let go from The Guardians of The Galaxy franchise after a few of his inflammatory tweets from years ago about paedophilia, the Holocaust etc showed up on everyone's Twitter feed.

Gunn later issued a statement defending himself in light of the newly discovered tweets.

Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humour. It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over.

- James Gunn

Fortunately for him, after the stars of the film and loyal fans came to his side, Disney decided to give him another chance to finish the franchise that he had brought to life on the big screen.

3. Host of Savdhaan India, Sushant Singh came out in support of the protests against CAA and NRC and was quite vocal about his opinions on the subject.

A few days later, he was let go off the show. Are those two incidents related? Guess, we will never know.

4. Comedian Kevin Hart suffered from a similar fate after some of his old problematic tweets surfaced online after the news of him hosting the Oscars went viral.

Amidst all the controversy, Hart was dropped from the role. The comedian told reporters that while the tweets had been in bad taste, they had been made a long time ago and he had already apologised for them years ago.

5. Roseanne Barr was openly racist when she compared a Black woman, Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to the Obama administration to an ape.

And while she deleted the tweet, the fallout had already begun and her whole show was cancelled by ABC.

Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show

- ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey.

6. Charlie Sheen was at the time one of the highest-paid actors on TV and was definitely the most well-known face in comedy for his role in Two & A Half Men. But no matter how much cocaine you do or how much you pay for sex, you simply can't be anti-semitic.

And unfortunately for Sheen, he found it the hard way after making some very senseless comments about producer Chuck Lorre.

7. Alec Baldwin's MSNBC show Up Late With Alec Baldwin was cancelled after the actor/host went on a homophobic rant at a photographer.

Perhaps, he believed he was still on the sets of 30 Rock.

8. Before he was taking pride in being a politically incorrect A-hole on HBO's Real Time, Bill Maher had reportedly made some insensitive remarks on 9/11 right after 9/11.

And we all know much America hates that. I mean, those guys invaded a bunch of unrelated countries as retaliation, so needless to say, Maher was let go without much of a fuss.

9. Hartley Sawyer, The Flash star was fired after some of his old tweets referencing assault, misogyny, homophobic slurs and racism were made prominent by keen followers of the show.

Needless to say, he was let go with immediate effect.

Words matter. The CW is committed to making our social pages a safe place for our fans and talent. We will not tolerate and will block racist or misogynistic comments as well as any hate towards the LGBTQ+ community. pic.twitter.com/TgqumGrnag — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) June 15, 2020

Look, this is not to say, everyone mentioned here did something wrong or anything. I want to be super clear about that. Some of them had fair reaons to speak out, and some people had already apologised for their past mistakes. So...