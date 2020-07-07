The trailer for Sushant Singh Rajpur's Dil Bechara released yesterday and has since broken all records.

Within hours of releasing it surpassed Avengers: Endgame's trailer as the most liked trailer on Youtube. Endgame had 3.2 million likes within 24 hours, while Dil Bechara had managed to gather 4.3 million in less time than that.

Currently it has 5.3 million likes on YouTube.

You can watch the trailer here:

For the uninitiated, the film is based on John Greene's The Fault In Our Stars and will be the last film featuring the late Sushant Singh Rajput.