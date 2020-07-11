Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who lost his life to suicide on June 15, now has a road named after him in his hometown Purnea in Bihar.

The step was taken to honour the late actor's legacy.

The road that goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk will now be called Shushant Raput road. Also, the famous Ford roundabout in the area has been renamed after him.

According to reports, Mayor Sarita Devi said that Sushant was a 'great artist' and this can be treated as a tribute to him.

Sushant's last movie Dil Bechara is going to premier on Disney+Hotstar on July 24. It is already receiving love from the audience, with the trailer getting over 64 million views in 4 days.

Meanwhile pleas to investigate the matter of his death have been made by various sections of people across the country.