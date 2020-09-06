Bollywood has given us a handful of profound movies that have stayed with us long after we watched them. One of them is Chhichhore, which works as a perfect lift-me-up on your darkest days.

A heartwarming tale of friendship, love, finding yourself and learning to value your experiences - Chhichhore is a piece of modern day cinema that you can't help but connect with.

And it is also one of the last few movies shot by actor Sushant Singh Rajput before his death. The actor, whose passing has becoming a constantly discussed topic now, left a legacy behind with this movie. And it is imperative that we remember his finest work.

It perfectly captured his essence as an artist as he played a father, a son, a husband and a friend with earnestness. His character, Anirudh has to be one of the most positive fathers we have seen on-screen.

Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai ki tum loser ho ki nahi. Tumhari koshish decide karti hai.

His never-say-never attitude in the film proved to be contagious as the movie grossed over ₹576 million in its first week. Though it was nominated at many award ceremonies, it didn't honestly get the credit that it deserved, brushed aside as a mere comedy.

The movie left behind a ray of sunshine, and gave us memories of the actor that we'll always cherish.