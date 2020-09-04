In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his family and fans have been continuously demanding an investigation into his death. In fact, #JusticeforSSR has been regularly trending on Twitter, and a request for the same had also appeared on Billboards in the US.

However, it now appears that the US Billboards have been taken down by the media company. The company cited 'smear campaign against the prime accused', i.e. Rhea, as its reason for taking down the billboards.

Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a screenshot of her email exchange with the company and alleged that it was part of 'paid PR'.

As of now, the CBI is investigating the case and have already questioned Rhea Chakraborty and her family, in this respect. The case has also been investigated by ED for possible financial fraud and NCB for drug abuse.