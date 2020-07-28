A month after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, his father has filed an FIR against his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty. She has been accused of abetment of suicide in the complaint.

FIR registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of #SushantSinghRajput's father: Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's family alleged that Rhea Chakraborty mentally harassed him, siphoned off his funds, threatened to reveal his medical details, and frame him for his ex-manager's death. Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager also died by suicide.

The FIR also includes six of Rhea's family members and has been filed with the Patna Police. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has already been conducting enquiries into Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Directors Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, and many others, have already been questioned.

If you, or someone you know, are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).