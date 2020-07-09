Around 11 years ago, Sushant Singh Rajput got his first break as the lead on an Ekta Kapoor show, Pavitra Rishta. And overnight, the actor became a national sensation. His screen presence and that gorgeous smile won the hearts of every Indian TV show lover.

In a bid to celebrate his legacy, all the episodes of the show have been released on Zee5. The show also stars Ankita Lokhande in the lead opposite the actor.

He was the maestro who brought life to every character he portrayed and gave it his all for his passion. #RememberingSushantSinghRajput one of the brightest stars in the night sky. pic.twitter.com/WuCEFho5Re — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) July 4, 2020

Pavitra Rishta became an integral part of the actor's career and lead him to act in movies. And this re-releasing has given us an opportunity to relive the era of Sushant's legacy once again.

Sushant Singh Rajput was a part of the show for just 2 years from 2009-2011. But still, whenever you listen to the title track, you will instantly be reminded of the actor. We're glad that we can finally look back and watch one of our favourite love stories all over again.