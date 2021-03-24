Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh, took to Instagram to share pictures of benches in Australia dedicated to the actor.

In Sushant's memory, a signboard has been put on a bench in Australia, referring to Sushant as an 'astronomer, environmentalist and humanitarian'. Another one read, Sushant's Point.

Shweta Singh shared the photo of the benches on Instagram along with a caption stating that Sushant's essence lives on. Many people commented on the post:

Recently, Sushant's film Chhichhore won the National Film Award, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala and co-actor Varun Sharma dedicated the award to Sushant.