Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most loved actors of our generation, whose natural screen presence always won people over. A dancer with a not-so-secret love for astronomy, Sushant often took to Instagram to write small poems.

Here are some of his quotes and poems that will forever live with us:

Design credits: Nupur Agrawal

If you, or someone you know, is suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).