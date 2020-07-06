Ek tha raja ek thi raani, donon mar gaye khatam kahani.

...Jeena kaise hai, woh hum decide kar sakte hain.

The trailer of Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, released today and it is a love story of two people whose lives are intertwined under the shadow of cancer.

Kizie Basu (Sanjana) has the life-threatening disease but she meets Rajkumar (Sushant) and things start looking different, bright.

However, with no control on life or when it will end, their relationship takes a hit.

We will have to watch the movie to know what happens, but there is a visit to Paris.

There is a lot of love.

And there is the charming Sushant Singh Rajput in his last movie - something people are eagerly waiting for.

Based on the book The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara will be streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 24. You can watch the trailer, here: