Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant Rajput's sister, raised her concerns about an upcoming movie which seems to be based on the actor. 

She shared the posters of the movie named Shashank, and wrote: Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it!! #BoycottAltairMedia.

The posters were originally shared by movie trade analyst Komal Nahta. 

The movie, starring Arya Babbar and Rajveer Singh, is supposed to be shot in Patna, Lucknow and Mumbai, and explores the theme of nepotism with a young star's suicide as the story. 

Which clearly shows that it is based on the life and demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Not just the late actor's sister, people also spoke against this upcoming project and said it should be boycotted. 

Absolutely disgusting. 