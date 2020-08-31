Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant Rajput's sister, raised her concerns about an upcoming movie which seems to be based on the actor.

She shared the posters of the movie named Shashank, and wrote: Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it!! #BoycottAltairMedia.

The posters were originally shared by movie trade analyst Komal Nahta.

Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it!! #BoycottAltairMedia https://t.co/F5smtiSNY4 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 29, 2020

The movie, starring Arya Babbar and Rajveer Singh, is supposed to be shot in Patna, Lucknow and Mumbai, and explores the theme of nepotism with a young star's suicide as the story.

Which clearly shows that it is based on the life and demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Not just the late actor's sister, people also spoke against this upcoming project and said it should be boycotted.

There should be a legal action against the director . How can they even do that .. did they took the permission of the family . Next level of opportunitism and hypocrisy we are seen in Bollywood . Shame on them. — Atika Jangral (@AtikaJangral) August 30, 2020

Slightly ironic. A film highlighting nepotism has Arya Babbar — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 28, 2020

WTF🤬🤬🤬 NO ONE LISTEN YOU AND NO ONE WATCH 👎 — Sachin (@Sachin85244356) August 29, 2020

They u are trying to make money from his death!!



Shameless Bollywood — Missi💙 (@Sid79702770) August 29, 2020

Sir this is sick from these filmmakers stop mocking someone's death — Yasir Khan (@YaRdLeY002) August 28, 2020

Absolutely disgusting.