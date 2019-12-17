In another case of growing intolerance and suppression of the freedom of speech and expression in the country, TV actor Sushant Singh was removed as the host of the daily-crime drama Savdhaan India.

The long-running association ended after Singh was seen participating in a protest against the citizenship amendment act in Mumbai.



The actor, who was the host of the show since 2011, tweeted about the news a day after he was seen in a protest in Mumbai and the tone clearly revealed why he was removed.

And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended. — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 16, 2019

His set of fans noticed the flow of events and backed him for standing up against the rising evil unlike some Bollywood biggies.

There are 2 Kinds of Bollywood Stars



One is like Akshay Kumar who likes the tweet cheering Police brutality on Jamia Students



& the other one is like Sushant Singh who lost his Savdhaan India contract bcoz he stood by the students of JAMIA



Thats the Diff betwn REEL & Real HERO — Nенr_wно™ (@Nehr_who) December 17, 2019

Sushant Singh from Saavdhan India voiced.. Lost his contract....but still protesting.. That's some spine — Vinayak_K (@myth_vin) December 17, 2019

Sushant Singh spoken against injustice - He lost his work contract.

.

Prakash Raj spoken on injustice - He is not getting offer from Bollywood.

.

Amir khan spoken for a situation - He lost many add contract.

.

.



Coward 56’ inches chest holder. — आज़ाद (@dostam_comrade) December 17, 2019

When asked by a fan whether this was the price he was paying for speaking the truth, he calmly replied and said:

A very small price my friend. भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को जवाब कैसे देंगें? — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 16, 2019

And then there was no stopping fans, who came forward to salute him for his stand.

History will be witness, In tough time when everyone licking the fascist forces, You stood for the truth without caring the career. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/Ts2yYKEEaw — किल बिल पांडे (@Kill_BillPandey) December 17, 2019

Thank you sir for speaking up!!

You paid the price for speaking up, but rest assured, once all this is over, you'll sleep like a baby knowing you stood up for what's right, that you were on the right side of history!! — adityaa Singh (@adityadjfb) December 17, 2019

Best wishes, Sushant ☺️. I'm sure your talent will find something even bigger & better. — Kulpreet Yadav (@Kulpreetyadav) December 17, 2019

Sukhdev you played in The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. You stood when needed. Thank You Sir.



Hope the one who played Bhagat Singh in the movie could have 1% of Bhagat Singh in him. Bloody Vimal Chaap actor. — Mehul Jain (@MehulChoradia) December 17, 2019

If this is the price to stand by my Nation then it's nothing.

More power to you.



I just followed you, sorry I wasn't known of the fact you are with the students from the day one.



Really appreciate your stand... It meant a lot to us. #CABAgainstConstitution



Josh is High. — Ankit Kumar (@AnkitKu12268754) December 17, 2019

Hats off to him for prioritizing the current situation before his set of acting commitments. A rare sight to behold.