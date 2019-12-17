In another case of growing intolerance and suppression of the freedom of speech and expression in the country, TV actor Sushant Singh was removed as the host of the daily-crime drama Savdhaan India.
The actor, who was the host of the show since 2011, tweeted about the news a day after he was seen in a protest in Mumbai and the tone clearly revealed why he was removed.
His set of fans noticed the flow of events and backed him for standing up against the rising evil unlike some Bollywood biggies.
When asked by a fan whether this was the price he was paying for speaking the truth, he calmly replied and said:
And then there was no stopping fans, who came forward to salute him for his stand.
Thank you sir for speaking up!!— adityaa Singh (@adityadjfb) December 17, 2019
You paid the price for speaking up, but rest assured, once all this is over, you'll sleep like a baby knowing you stood up for what's right, that you were on the right side of history!!
Best wishes, Sushant ☺️. I'm sure your talent will find something even bigger & better.— Kulpreet Yadav (@Kulpreetyadav) December 17, 2019
Thank you sir. pic.twitter.com/x1ZKzvszfI— Babu 🇮🇳 (@BabuSaheb90) December 17, 2019
Sukhdev you played in The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. You stood when needed. Thank You Sir.— Mehul Jain (@MehulChoradia) December 17, 2019
Hope the one who played Bhagat Singh in the movie could have 1% of Bhagat Singh in him. Bloody Vimal Chaap actor.
If this is the price to stand by my Nation then it's nothing.— Ankit Kumar (@AnkitKu12268754) December 17, 2019
More power to you.
I just followed you, sorry I wasn't known of the fact you are with the students from the day one.
Really appreciate your stand... It meant a lot to us. #CABAgainstConstitution
Josh is High.
Hats off to him for prioritizing the current situation before his set of acting commitments. A rare sight to behold.