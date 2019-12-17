In another case of growing intolerance and suppression of the freedom of speech and expression in the country, TV actor Sushant Singh was removed as the host of the daily-crime drama Savdhaan India

The long-running association ended after Singh was seen participating in a protest against the citizenship amendment act in Mumbai. 

Sushant Singh
Source: Indian Express

The actor, who was the host of the show since 2011, tweeted about the news a day after he was seen in a protest in Mumbai and the tone clearly revealed why he was removed.

His set of fans noticed the flow of events and backed him for standing up against the rising evil unlike some Bollywood biggies. 

When asked by a fan whether this was the price he was paying for speaking the truth, he calmly replied and said: 

And then there was no stopping fans, who came forward to salute him for his stand. 

Hats off to him for prioritizing the current situation before his set of acting commitments. A rare sight to behold. 