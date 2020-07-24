After the saddening death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor's fans spotted someone familiar on his sister, Shweta Singh's Instagram. One of Sushant's closest and most loved companions. 

It was a picture of Sushant's adorable doggo, Fudge playing with the his father, KK Singh at the porch of their home in Patna. 

Sushant often shared pictures and videos of his time with Fudge and the bond they shared is tear-jerking. 

Fudge was known to always bring a smile to the actor's face and was his companion till the end, a dog is truly a man's best friend. 


If you or someone you love are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts or just need someone to talk to remember that help is just a phone call away. Encourage them to reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7). 