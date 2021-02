The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Awards honoured artists for their contributions to Indian cinema in 2021. Though delayed due to the pandemic, the award ceremony was finally held and here is a complete list of winners:

1. Sushant Singh Rajput - Critic's Best Actor

2. Parasite - Best International Feature Film

3. Anurag Basu - Best Director award for Ludo

4. Scam 1992 - Best Web Series

5. Kiara Advani - Critic's Best Actress for Guilty

6. Vikrant Massey - Best Actor In Supporting Role for Chhapaak

7. Sushmita Sen - Best Actress - Web Series for Aarya

8. Radhika Madan - Best Actress in Supporting Role for Taaru

9. Bobby Deol - Best Actor - Web Series award for Aashram

10. Dharmendra - Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry

11. Kunal Khemmu - Best Actor in Comic Role award for Lootcase

12. Chetan Bhagat - Outstanding Contribution to Literature in Indian Cinema

13. Nora Fatehi - Performer of the Year

14. Dheeraj Dhoopar - Best Actor in Television Series

15. Surbhi Chandna - Best Actress in Television Series

16. Divya Khosla Kumar - Style Diva of the Year

17. Dabboo Ratnani - Photographer of the Year

18. Kundali Bhagya - Best Television Series of The Year

19. Tanhaji - Best Film

20. Titliyaan - Album of the Year Award

21. Akshay Kumar - Best Actor for Laxmii

22. Deepika Padukone - Best Actress for Chhapaak

23. Kay Kay Menon - Most Versatile Actor

24. Jitan Harmeet Singh - Best Cinematographer for Khuda Hafiz