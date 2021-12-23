While rumours were abound about Sushmita Sen breaking up with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl for quite some time, the news is now confirmed. The actor herself updated fans about the same through a post on her Instagram handle.

She revealed in the caption that their relationship had "long ended". However, they are still friends as she mentioned in the post.

The actor had started dating Rohman, a fashion model, in 2018. Sushmita posted about the breakup after many media sites reported about the rife rumours. She cleared the air with her post. Rohman also reposted the same.

Sushmita's post garnered appreciation from her fans.

People commented on how the actress showed sheer honesty and handled the situation with grace through the announcement. In a world where speculations about the personal lives of celebs spark controversies, often not very pleasant, as most of them stay tight-lipped about them, Sushmita's openness is winning hearts.

People showered her with compliments on her boldness with the move and the way she has treated breakup, which universally is considered an ugly and heartbreaking space, with utter respect.

People appreciated the frankness of the actor with her fans, as she even signed off the post with a simple and cute, "I love you guys".

We genuinely love her, too.