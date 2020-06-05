Sushmita Sen is all set to make a comeback to the world of acting with her debut web series Aarya. And from the trailer, it looks like an action-packed drama that has our excitement levels at an all-time high. Because it also brings back Chandrachur Singh.

Aarya appears to be the story of a socialite (Sushmita Sen) who is forced to revive her supposedly criminal past, after her husband (Chandrachur Singh) is attacked in a drug deal gone wrong.

As Aarya takes up the mantle of the drug trade, what follows is a chase against time, to protect her family. It is reportedly based on the Dutch drama Penoza.

The show also stars Namit Das, Sikander Kher, and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The show releases on June 19.