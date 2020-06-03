Sushmita Sen is all set to make her onscreen comeback as she steps into the world of web-series with Hotstar Specials' Aarya.
The former Miss Universe took to Instagram to announce this exciting news as she shared the teaser of this thrilling new series.
And honestly, with her aerial acrobats, it really looks like this show will bring forward a side of Sushmita Sen that we've never seen before.
I mean Sushmita Sen as Aarya is giving us some fierce badass vibes and looks like someone we wouldn't want to mess with. Aarya is said to be a remake of a Dutch series titled Penoza.
“Because of YOU...I AM” 👍❤️Aapne bulaaya aur hum chale aaye!! 😁❤️ Hotstar Specials presents #Aarya coming soon!! 💃🏻 Now it’s your turn to tell me, what you think #Aarya is about? Tell me in the comments below and the lucky one who comes closest to guessing it right...goes live with me here on Instagram very very soon!!!😉😁💃🏻 @disneyplushotstarvip @officialrmfilms I LOVE YOU GUYS!! #duggadugga #webegin 🙏❤️💃🏻😀
Though the details of the web series haven't been disclosed yet, the teaser of Sushmita Sen's Aarya has got us pumped.