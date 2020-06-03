Sushmita Sen is all set to make her onscreen comeback as she steps into the world of web-series with Hotstar Specials' Aarya.

The former Miss Universe took to Instagram to announce this exciting news as she shared the teaser of this thrilling new series.

And honestly, with her aerial acrobats, it really looks like this show will bring forward a side of Sushmita Sen that we've never seen before.

I mean Sushmita Sen as Aarya is giving us some fierce badass vibes and looks like someone we wouldn't want to mess with. Aarya is said to be a remake of a Dutch series titled Penoza.

Sushmita Sen was last seen on-screen around five years ago with her role in the Bengali film titled Nirbaak. And ever since then, her fans have wanted to see more of her on-screen performances.

And now that Sushmita Sen is actually making her web-series debut, her fans and Netizens are super excited and cannot keep calm:

Though the details of the web series haven't been disclosed yet, the teaser of Sushmita Sen's Aarya has got us pumped.