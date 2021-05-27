Sushmita Sen won Miss universe when she was just 18. And 27 years later, she continues to win hearts!

Recently, she posted about how she deals with "off days", and her advice is a life lesson for every person who has ever struggled with the fear of making a mistake or dealing with a bad day.

She talks about how, even at the age of 45, she is no stranger to feeling low on energy, making mistakes, or being taken advantage of.

Even at 45, I still make big blunders in choices, feel deeply hurt, recognise the calculated coldness in being used and the disappointment of being lied to for it… No, none of it escapes me

But like a true Miss "Universe" she believes in the power of karmic debt and that's what gives her the power to face every day, good or bad.

What I’ve learned though, is that no matter how difficult it is, I must look at it as a karmic debt, hopefully repaid in full! As for the ones causing it, their karma has only just begun.

