Only A Real Sushmita Sen Fan Can Score More Than 5 In This Quiz

Sushmita Sen has been winning hearts since the time she won India its first Miss Universe title. A bonafide star whose screen presence is just as alluring and powerful as her life choices, Sen is an icon.
And if you consider yourself to be a die-hard fan, then this quiz should be a piece of cake for you:
1. Let's start with an easy one, in which year did Sushmita Sen win the Miss Universe title?
via India Forums
2. How old was Sushmita when she became a mother to Renee?
via The Quint
3. Who did Sushmita Sen play in her debut film, Dastak?
via Twitter
4. Which of the following films did not have a special dance number, starring Sushmita Sen?
via YouTube
5. Which film won Sushmita Sen her first Filmfare award?
via Jio Cinema
6. How did Sushmita Sen and her current partner, model Rohman Shawl, meet?
7. What was Sushmita's name in Biwi No. 1?
via IMDb
8. Who, among the following, has not been Sushmita Sen's co-star in a film?
via Disney+Hotstar
9. Apart from Main Hoon Na, Sushmita Sen and Shah Rukh Khan came together for another film. Which was it?
via DNA India
And here are your scores!
Result