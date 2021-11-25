Only A Real Sushmita Sen Fan Can Score More Than 5 In This Quiz

Sushmita Sen has been winning hearts since the time she won India its first Miss Universe title. A bonafide star whose screen presence is just as alluring and powerful as her life choices, Sen is an icon.

via New Indian Express

And if you consider yourself to be a die-hard fan, then this quiz should be a piece of cake for you:

1. Let's start with an easy one, in which year did Sushmita Sen win the Miss Universe title? via India Forums 1991 1994 1984 2000

2. How old was Sushmita when she became a mother to Renee? via The Quint 25 30 18 Ummm....

3. Who did Sushmita Sen play in her debut film, Dastak? via Twitter She plays herself, i.e., Miss Universe Sushmita. She played a housewife in the film I've never seen the film She plays a chef in the film

4. Which of the following films did not have a special dance number, starring Sushmita Sen? via YouTube Kisna Alag Nayak Shakti: The Power

5. Which film won Sushmita Sen her first Filmfare award? via Jio Cinema Sirf Tum Biwi No. 1 Filhaal... Main Hoon Na

6. How did Sushmita Sen and her current partner, model Rohman Shawl, meet? via Free Press Journal Through Instagram DMs Through an ad shoot Through friends Through a dating app

7. What was Sushmita's name in Biwi No. 1? via IMDb Sushmita Pooja Rupali Sonia

8. Who, among the following, has not been Sushmita Sen's co-star in a film? via Disney+Hotstar Aamir Khan Mithun Chakraborty Govinda Saif Ali Khan