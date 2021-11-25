Categories

Only A Real Sushmita Sen Fan Can Score More Than 5 In This Quiz

Sushmita Sen has been winning hearts since the time she won India its first Miss Universe title. A bonafide star whose screen presence is just as alluring and powerful as her life choices, Sen is an icon. 

via New Indian Express

And if you consider yourself to be a die-hard fan, then this quiz should be a piece of cake for you: 

1. Let's start with an easy one, in which year did Sushmita Sen win the Miss Universe title?

2. How old was Sushmita when she became a mother to Renee?

3. Who did Sushmita Sen play in her debut film, Dastak?

4. Which of the following films did not have a special dance number, starring Sushmita Sen?

5. Which film won Sushmita Sen her first Filmfare award?

6. How did Sushmita Sen and her current partner, model Rohman Shawl, meet?

7. What was Sushmita's name in Biwi No. 1?

via IMDb

8. Who, among the following, has not been Sushmita Sen's co-star in a film?

9. Apart from Main Hoon Na, Sushmita Sen and Shah Rukh Khan came together for another film. Which was it?

