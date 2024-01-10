There’s something remarkable about the bond between a mother and daughter because this is the only bond that is beyond biology. For a woman, it takes a lot to be a mother who is raising a child – be it the numerous sacrifices or being ready to deal with the emotional toll on their mental health.

Sushmita Sen, who decided to become a mother at a very early stage in her life, adopted her first daughter, Renee, in 2010 – when she was just 24. The actor was so confident and ready to be a mother that she decided on her daughter’s name when she was just 18.

In an interview with Simi Garewal, the actor revealed that she had already decided that she wanted to name her daughter Renee. Therefore, she went to each child and called them by that name and she later found her Renee.

“My logic was that I had to meet every single child and call her Renee. And the one who react would be my baby. Then, there was Renee, who was kind of sleepy, tired and almost asleep. She just looked when we said Renee and she just opened her eyes. She smiled and reacted to her name beautifully.”

Even when she was informed that the child was not physically fit, she went ahead and decided to adopt the child because she knew that the child was the one.

“Till this point, nobody told me there was a health problem. After I said that this was the baby, they turned around and said but we have a problem with this child. She, from the time of her birth, has been in the hospital for four months. She has acute gastroenteritis and bronchitis, and because of the heavy dose of antibiotics, she was bumped into her six-month-old baby. Her nerves were busted. There are a lot of problems and she may not be mentally fit a year later.”

She called her parents and informed them that she had found her Renee.

“Then, I called up my mother and father, at that point, and I said, “I found Renee.” For this child, she had no choice. She didn’t choose me, I chose her. But, down the line, I hope she chooses me back.”

Sometimes motherhood is much more than sharing the same blood and Sushmita Sen proved it long back by taking this bold step.