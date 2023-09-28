Sushmita Sen has always managed to do something special for women. She always takes a stand, she tries hard to make the world a better place, and the work that she’s been doing lately, deserves attention. While she’s a talented actor, whom we love to watch on-screen, it’s her words that leave us in awe each time. The actor and former Miss Universe is a cheerleader of women, and she makes sure to always show it.

These instances are proof:

1. When Sushmita Sen was excited to hear Juhi Chawla.

A video from an award function, years ago, shows Juhi Chawla singing the title track of Kal Ho Naa Ho. It was like her very own version of the song, and a beautiful one at that. While, this was a surprise for everyone, Sushmita Sen was visibly proud of Juhi for singing. It was truly sweet to see her genuinely appreciate a contemporary woman actor.

juhi chawla singing kal ho na ho and sushmita sen's genuine reactions..my favourite video on the internetpic.twitter.com/DKzzFCiV1K — kp (@earthlykisssed) September 27, 2023

2. When she talked about the supposed rivalry with Aishwarya Rai.

During an old interview, Sushmita Sen talked about how she’s pitched against Aishwarya Rai. She mentioned that they’re too women doing their work, and competing for the best. However, that didn’t mean that they were competing with each other – something that people often assumed. She added that people will keep assuming things, but one day, Aishwarya and she will have the last laugh.

3. When she supported Alia Bhatt after pictures of her were unethically taken by paparazzi.

In a recent incident, some media-persons had taken and publised pictures of Alia Bhatt as she was sitting in her living room. She had posted about it, and the fact that it was an unethical practice. Sushmita Sen also supported Alia Bhatt’s argument by posting a note originally written by author Huma Tanweer.

4. When Sushmita Sen offered the best advice to Manushi Chhillar.

Manushi Chhillar, the winner of the Miss World 2017 pageant, had met Sushmita Sen on a flight. The two were recorded chatting, and it looked like a very sweet moment. The former Miss Universe was seen holding Manushi’s hands while offering her advice. She said, “Give it your best shot and then leave the rest in God’s hands. All the best.” She had also added that she must make India proud – and this encounter truly looked special.

5. When she thanked her co-actors from Taali.

Actors hardly appreciate or acknowledge the work of their co-actors and other people who are part of the crew. However, Sushmita Sen had shared a note for her co-actors from Taali, which was important and something we need more of. She wrote that being a part of the film made her feel included, which was possible because of the work that the rest of the cast did. She especially thanked the transgender cast who worked on the film, and made other trans women feel seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. When she applauded Priyanka Chopra for her work.

In a world that constantly pitches women against each other, Sushmita Sen is healing us, one comment at a time. During an old interview, she was asked to comment on the work Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra have done. The interviewer mentioned that they were “more successful” than her, and before he could go any further, Sushmita Sen went on to talk about PC’s achievements. It was the perfect reaction to the question, and just another reason why she’s a legit queen.

“Priyanka Chopra ne jo humaare liye kiya hai, bohot kam logo ne kiya hai. She’s made us very, very proud.”

It’s hard not to be a simp for her.