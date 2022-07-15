Every single human being is guilty of fantasizing about their dream life with their beloved celebrities. For a lucky few, that fantasy turned into reality

Here are 12 celebs who dates their fans: (and I'm not saying I'm jealous but I'm jealous)

1. Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi took Instagram by storm when he very enthusiastically announced his plans to marry his (and the rest of the nation's) dream girl, former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen.

2. Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene

Bollywood's most iconic dancing queen Madhuri Dixit married Dr Shriram Nene at her brother's request and swiftly left her movie days behind in order to set up a life with him in the United States. Dr Nene was a massive fan of Madhuri's glamour and talent. After seeing each other for three months, they finally tied the knot on October 17, 1999.

3. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Actress Shilpa Shetty got hitched to the British-Indian businessman Raj Kundra who was a massive admirer of her work. They've now been together for 12 years through thick and thin.

4. Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano

Not many people know that Dilip Kumar was Saira Bano's childhood crush. When she was little she used to daydream about him. That's a wee bit icky but oh well? When, in 1966, the two got married, Dilip was 44 years old while Saira was just 22 and many speculated that this match won't work but guess what? It did.

5. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Bharat Takhtani had been fascinated by Esha Deol since high school. As they grew up, Bharat could never in his wildest imagination ever fathom getting married to her as she belonged to the film fraternity and he hailed from a conservative business family. They tied the knot on June 29, 2012

6. Justin and Hailey Bieber

Although Hailey has always lived a life in the limelight thanks to her uber-famous family members which include Stephen Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Kim Basinger, etc. she was once a belieber just like the rest of us. The pair were briefly introduced by Baldwin's father in 2009, and photos of Hailey waiting in line as Justin took photos with fans outside of an NYC hotel in 2012 surfaced shortly before the couple tied the knot in 2018.

7. Liam Payne and Maya Henry

Liam Payne and Maya Henry began quietly dating in 2019, roughly four years after she posted a photo of herself at a 2015 One Direction meet-and-greet on her Instagram. After getting engaged in 2020, but have since called it quits.

8. Prince William and Kate Middleton

Hey, the royals are celebs too! Prince William revealed that prior to their meeting, like the rest of the U.K, Kate Middleton had posters of the young prince hung on her college dorm room wall. The royal couple now has three children together since their wedding in 2011.

9. Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron met Vanessa Valladares when she was waitressing at Byron Bay's General Store cafe in Australia in 2020. The pair hit it off and dated for 10 months, even moving in together, before ending things April 2021.

10. Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim

Nicolas Cage met Alice Kim in 2004 at a Los Angeles restaurant called Kabuki where Kim waitressed at. The pair got married just two short months later and eventually split in 2016.

11. Jessica Alba with Cash Warren

Jessica met Cash during the production of Fantastic Four in 2004 where he was a production assistant. Cash had been a fan of Jessica’s for years, and they eventually got married and had three kids.

12. Matt Damon with Luciana Barroso

In 2002, Matt Damon was working on a movie called Stuck on You in Miami. One night he went into the bar where Luciana Barroso worked. “I literally saw her across a crowded room, literally,” he told Ellen DeGeneres about the night they met. And now they’ve been happily married since 2005 and have 4 kids together.

There's hope for us guys! Keep dreaming (or get super rich).