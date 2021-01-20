In December, last year, a petition was filed in the Bombay HC seeking suspension of the actor's Twitter account. Reason: Spreading hatred and disharmony through deorgatory tweets.

And now, netizens are asking Twitter India to suspend her account. Reason being the same.

Her latest tweet has sparked a controversy again. Responding to a tweet by Atul Mishra directed towards the row sparked by Tandav, the Amazon Prime web series, she gave reference to Mahabharata and suggested violence.

While the actor deleted the tweet that was posted on 18th January, it already sparked a fire on Twitter. #SuspendKanganaRanaut started trending on Twitter and people demanded that Twitter India suspends her account for threatening beheading and inciting violence.

The actor earlier tweeted that her Twitter account was temporarily restricted following a tweet in response to the controversy surrounding Amazon Prime’s web series Tandav.

