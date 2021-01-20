In December, last year, a petition was filed in the Bombay HC seeking suspension of the actor's Twitter account. Reason: Spreading hatred and disharmony through deorgatory tweets.

And now, netizens are asking Twitter India to suspend her account. Reason being the same.

Her latest tweet has sparked a controversy again. Responding to a tweet by Atul Mishra directed towards the row sparked by Tandav, the Amazon Prime web series, she gave reference to Mahabharata and suggested violence.

While the actor deleted the tweet that was posted on 18th January, it already sparked a fire on Twitter. #SuspendKanganaRanaut started trending on Twitter and people demanded that Twitter India suspends her account for threatening beheading and inciting violence.

Hello @TwitterIndia please Suspend Kangna account permanently for spreading Hatred.@_garrywalia



Using Ram/Krishna to spread hatred is not acceptable and this Nalla BJP govt is still feeding her 🤮#SuspendKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/zSW5vmWtII — Ashutosh (@IANANDASHU) January 20, 2021

#SuspendKanganaRanaut let her act in movies, we don't mind. But let her not spread hatred in the name of religion everyday. She is very dangerous woman and she needs to be stopped on immediate basis . Look at her tweets. She shud be enrolled in some University for studies 🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/h3HCJv5TbR — Bharti (@bharti0908) January 20, 2021

Most of the tweets of Bollywood actress @KanganaTeam generate hatred in the nation and society. There are spoilers, distributors of social harmony. I appeal to @TwitterIndia to immediately close this handle. Keep Twitter your dignity.

@_garrywalia#SuspendKanganaRanaut — Ram Holkar (@RamHolkar) January 20, 2021

This insane person @KanganaTeam is now threatening beheading. She’s deleted the tweet but, how are you allowing violent incitement @Twitter .

😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡



Suspend this handle#SuspendKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/UJtlS2banO — Mahira Gulati (@GulatiMahira) January 20, 2021

I had sympathized her when she spoke about her ill-treatment from some Bollywood biggies.

But this is pure evil coming from vicious corners of hatred, retribution & annihilation.

Insanity Inciting Acts of Aggression.@TwitterIndia #SuspendKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/FTbhe8FhjG — Jessy Suresh (@JessyJSuresh) January 20, 2021

@Twitter Plz suspend @KanganaTeam account ....She is inciting hate....Do your policies only exists upto US ? You did a good deed for banning Trumph but Now donn't be biased and take a action against this woman who is transgrssing your policies..#SuspendKanganaRanaut — 𝕊𝕒𝕟𝕛𝕖𝕖𝕧 𝕋𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕕 🌾 (@SanjeevThind2) January 20, 2021

#SuspendKanganaRanaut



Kangana spreads hatred, disaffection, advocates violence. Her tweets reflect barely concealed contempt / disrespect for religious communities. She is unfit for civilised society. — rkhuria2 (@rkhuria2) January 20, 2021

New trend #SuspendKanganaRanaut

Well, really! There is a fine line between having a voice for cause and just blurting things out. Nowadays she is mostly spreading hate.

Having an opinion is fine but it does not necessarily mean it’s always right. — Nidhi Dahiya (@nidhidahiya13) January 20, 2021

@Twitter @TwitterIndia why not you are following the same policy for all hate mongers in the society. Person like @KanganaTeam should not be getting the platform from @Twitter to spread hatred in the society #SuspendKanganaRanaut — Lovely India (@DaminiIndia) January 20, 2021

The actor earlier tweeted that her Twitter account was temporarily restricted following a tweet in response to the controversy surrounding Amazon Prime’s web series Tandav.

Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies.Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

What do you think about her tweet and the entire controversy?