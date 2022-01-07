Late actor Irrfan Khan, with films like Hindi Medium, The Lunchbox and Piku, had won our hearts with his performances, a legacy that will stay with us forever. His demise, after a long battle with cancer, left us all mourning, as we lost such an incredible actor and a person. Irrfan had two sons with his wife Sutapa Sikdar, an actor and writer.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, to remember Irrfan on his 55th birthday, Sutapa talked about her last moments with the actor. She said that on the night before his demise, she, along with her friends, sung him his favourite songs. And Irrfan had tears rolling down his cheeks.

Last year, Sutapa wrote a touching Facebook post in memory of Irrfan that made us all cry, in which she mentioned her late night conversations before his demise. She revealed that she would sing Irrfan songs that he had always adored, like the iconic Lag jaa gale and Aaj jaane ki zid na karo.

And in his final moments, Irrfan listened to the songs and even when he was unconscious, he was teary-eyed.

Jhoola kinne dala re, amraiya, jhoole mora saiyaan, loon main baliyaan… from Umrao Jaan, Lag jaa gale ke phir yeh haseen raat ho na ho, the ghazal Aaj jaane ki zid na karo… and some Rabindra sangeet. He was unconscious but he had tears rolling down.

- Sutapa Sikdar

When asked about what Irrfan felt when he was first diagnosed with cancer, Sutapa recalled that he didn't overreact, and would even laugh at his own disease. Once, during a family vacation in Europe, he laughed and said that he was taking so many unwanted guests to the vacation, referring to the disease. Sutapa said that he was strong and compassionate, even during his last days.

It was shocking as it was sudden. But I didn’t see him overreact, not for the reason that men don’t cry but for a deeper reason. He was in tremendous pain when the treatment started. We shared some extremely painful, personal moments. But he was simply worried about me, not about himself.

- Sutapa Sikdar

We miss Irrfan, and while he may never charm us again, his presence remains eternal through his roles and such fond memories that his family continues to share with us.