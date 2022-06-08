Amazon Prime Video just released the trailer for its upcoming thriller series—Suzhal: The Vortex, and we're all getting super pumped! After serving us with amazing thrillers like Mirzapur and Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Amazon Prime Video is back again. This one here though, feels a little different.

Dubbed from Tamil to multiple languages like Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam, Suzhal: The Vortex has a very eerie feel to it. The shots in the trailer beautifully bring out the mysterious aspect of the series. And then of course, we have the seamlessly tailored score and sound design to complement the same.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of the grandeur of the show. One can gauge the anarchic backdrop through the suspicious activities shown around the town. In all, it seems to be hitting all the right spots of a cinephile—the dialogues, cinematography, anxiety inducing plot, background scores, and the acting. We also have three of the finest Tamil actors coming together for this one—Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Syria Reddy.

After giving us award winning films, the filmmaker duo Pushkar & Gayatri have raised the expectations pretty high. We cannot wait for the series to be out on Amazon Prime Video! Produced by Wallwatcher Films, and directed by Bramma Anucharan M., Suzhal: The Vortex is coming out on 17th June. Check out the trailer here to see what we're talking about!