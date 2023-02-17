Unless you haven’t been living under a rock, you must have come across the news of marriage of Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad. Swara Bhasker, who is best known for films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, and Veere Di Wedding, is now married to Samajwadi Party leader and political activist, Fahad Ahmad. Swara met Fahad at a protest in 2020 and thus their love story had begun.

Source: Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker recently dedicated a video to her husband Fahad Ahmad on social media and it will take you on the journey of their unusual romance.

The video features montage of their journey starting from their first meeting to finally getting hitched in the court. In one of the old clips, the actress can be seen raising slogans at a protest site amid anti-CAA stir in 2020 as Fahad watches her. “Obviously it began at a protest,” the text reads. The montage also features their first selfie that they captured during a protest along with how Fahad once invited Swara to his sister’s wedding on WhatsApp. This is followed by how a cat played cupid in their love story.

As shown in the clip, the couple registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 on January 6 earlier this year. Swara can be seen getting emotional during the moment.

“Welcome to my heart, Fahad Zirar Ahmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours,” an excerpt from her tweet reads.

Watch the video here:

ADVERTISEMENT Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨🧿 pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

To which, Fahad wrote, “I never knew chaos can be so beautiful…”

I never knew chaos can be so beautiful ❤️



Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara 😘😘 https://t.co/ivKVsZrMyx — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) February 16, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad’s marriage:

While some Twitter users congratulated the couple, a few of them shared that they loved the video.

Swara and Fahad met at a protest.. this may be one of the most beautiful love stories ever. https://t.co/xIVqM4H5TS — she. (@medsyytbh) February 16, 2023

Beautiful & heart-warming !!



Here is to finding love,fulfilment & freedom of choice !! Here is to India, the way we knew her all along … @ReallySwara @FahadZirarAhmad https://t.co/eRPjc7OWvf — Mita Chakraborty (@mitachakraborti) February 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT What a match! So happy for Swara .. One of those rare actors out there in popular Bollywood who’s real, has individuality & substance of her own & who’s not playing to the gallery. May you create a beautiful life together @ReallySwara @FahadZirarAhmad .. Cheers & love from 🇵🇰! https://t.co/MX78B3UADR — Noreen Zehra (@NZehra_) February 17, 2023

A movie worth watching ❤️ https://t.co/6Y4sZLpIBC — Asha (@AshaEsse) February 16, 2023

Love it … congratulations https://t.co/LGljpkWmao — Aasif Qureshi (@qaasif806) February 17, 2023

This is most beautiful thing I have ever came across Twitter.



Congratulations both of you ❤ https://t.co/fqmRsZQStF — Sensible Siddh (@Simply_Siddh7) February 16, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT aww… this is giving me classmates suku-tara feels 😍🔥 https://t.co/NuFHOJMMLJ — saanya_ (@saanyahere) February 16, 2023

A lovely unusual Bollywood wedding . Much love to @ReallySwara and @FahadZirarAhmad https://t.co/G94wRBauHZ — Seema Faraz سیما فراز (@SeemaFaraz) February 17, 2023

What a ‘Filmi’ story of real life love. Congrats to both https://t.co/iHtqRnD4wX — Sayed (@drkazmi) February 17, 2023

this was a movie!!!!!! congo congo https://t.co/C53kUCrcZ9 — ˘ᵕ˘ | inactive till mar 20 🩺💜 (@purpleworldoftk) February 16, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Stories like this 🫰🏼 https://t.co/i0jiC4D3vF — Jothi Priya (@JothiPr87472318) February 17, 2023

Ok guys this is too sweet https://t.co/0mjSw2wHLy — Zehra Kazmi (@ZebrasAreKool) February 17, 2023

Congratulations to the couple, wonderful video ♥️👍 https://t.co/8BeQJOVtCh — Rahul Rathod (@Irahulrathod) February 17, 2023

Here are some pictures from their court marriage, courtesy Swara Bhasker.

So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour 🙂 and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct

Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi ♥️✨@theUdayB pic.twitter.com/YwLS5ARbj4 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.@FahadZirarAhmad

✨✨✨♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/4wORvgSKDR — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023

Congratulations to the couple!