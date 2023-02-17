Unless you haven’t been living under a rock, you must have come across the news of marriage of Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad. Swara Bhasker, who is best known for films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, and Veere Di Wedding, is now married to Samajwadi Party leader and political activist, Fahad Ahmad. Swara met Fahad at a protest in 2020 and thus their love story had begun.
Swara Bhasker recently dedicated a video to her husband Fahad Ahmad on social media and it will take you on the journey of their unusual romance.
The video features montage of their journey starting from their first meeting to finally getting hitched in the court. In one of the old clips, the actress can be seen raising slogans at a protest site amid anti-CAA stir in 2020 as Fahad watches her. “Obviously it began at a protest,” the text reads. The montage also features their first selfie that they captured during a protest along with how Fahad once invited Swara to his sister’s wedding on WhatsApp. This is followed by how a cat played cupid in their love story.
As shown in the clip, the couple registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 on January 6 earlier this year. Swara can be seen getting emotional during the moment.
“Welcome to my heart, Fahad Zirar Ahmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours,” an excerpt from her tweet reads.
To which, Fahad wrote, “I never knew chaos can be so beautiful…”
Congratulations to the couple!