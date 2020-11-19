Swara Bhasker is back with a new show on Netflix, and this time she playing a stand-up comedian who runs away from her wedding to follow her dreams.

Sounds familiar? The trailer of the show, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag just dropped and it is giving us major The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel vibes.

Swara aka Beanie is a woman who has finally decided to follow her passion to become a stand-up comedian. And so she leaves her fiancé, played by Varun Thakur stranded and runs to the stage.

She then meets a fellow stand-up comic, played by Ravi Patel who helps her through her journey of self-discovery.

Twitter did not miss the similarities the show has with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and can't stop comparing them:

So much for originality @ReallySwara such a blatant copy of the Marvelous Mrs Maisel?! Why?! I for one will definitely avoid #bhaagbeaniebhaag which is going to be a disaster to say the least. — Sohini Banerjee (@SohiniB_D) November 19, 2020

OMG love it! Very Marvellous Mrs Maisel vibes - which I absolutely adore. Gonna look forward to this now — richa singh (@richa_singh) November 19, 2020

Desi copy of 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'? #BhaagBeanieBhaag — Dhriti (@Dr_Dhr9) November 19, 2020

omg... they are making an indian adaptation of marvellous mrs. maisel called “bhaag beanie bhaag” and i’m- 🤭 — identify as internet explorer (@idekwhybutwell) November 19, 2020

Is it just me or is this Bhaag Beanie Bhaag sounding like a blatant rip-off of Marvelous Mrs Maisel to you too? — Arpita Das (@arpitayodapress) November 19, 2020

Um...did Netflix literally just remake Mrs. Maisel and make it Indian?



Bhaag Beanie Bhaag | Official Trailer | Swara Bhasker, Dolly Singh, Varu... https://t.co/W5tNPndjCB via @YouTube — Shloka (@therealshloka) November 19, 2020

Watch the full trailer here:

The show also stars Dolly Singh and will premier on Netflix on December 4.

All images are screenshots from the trailer.