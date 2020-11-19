Swara Bhasker is back with a new show on Netflix, and this time she playing a stand-up comedian who runs away from her wedding to follow her dreams. 

Sounds familiar? The trailer of the show, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag just dropped and it is giving us major The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel vibes. 

Swara aka Beanie is a woman who has finally decided to follow her passion to become a stand-up comedian. And so she leaves her fiancé, played by Varun Thakur stranded and runs to the stage. 

She then meets a fellow stand-up comic, played by Ravi Patel who helps her through her journey of self-discovery. 

The show also stars Dolly Singh and will premier on Netflix on December 4. 

