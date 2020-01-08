Actor Swara Bhasker recently got into a verbal altercation with director Raaj Shaandilyaa (of Dream Girl fame) on Twitter, after he referred to her as a 'sasti cheez'. He has now deleted the tweet.

Swara Bhasker, who has never been one to take inappropriate comments lying down, was quick to call him out for his choice of words.

अगली बार role offer करने और आपकी फ़िल्म के trailer को share करने की request वाले messages भेजने के पहले आप भी ‘सस्ती हरकतों’ के बारे में थोड़ा सोच लेना! :) Good luck @writerraj sir! :) :) pic.twitter.com/t3KPugshfA — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 7, 2020

In response, Raaj Shaandilyaa offered a form of apology but ultimately asked Swara to offer the same courtesy to other people that she expected to be offered to her.

मेरी बात से यदि आपको ठीक नहीं लगी तो दिल से माफ़ी लेकिन एक गुज़ारिश आपसे भी है की आप भी किसीके बारे में कुछ बोलने से पहले सोचा करें चाहे वो देश हो लोग हों या फिर कोई व्यक्ति विशेष...रही बात मेरी तो अगली बार role ऑफर ज़रूर करूँगा क्यूंकि मुझे आपके एक्टर होने पे कोई आपत्ति नहीं... https://t.co/ml95Y0bVPY — Raaj Shaandilyaa (@writerraj) January 7, 2020

However, ultimately, Swara Bhasker had the last word and made it clear in her tweet that it was Raaj who was resorting to personal comments.

यदि??? ‘सस्ती, बिकाऊ’ ऐसी ओछि बातों पर एक normal शालीन इंसान को आपत्ति ही होगी! और sir बोलने और type करने से पहले आप नहीं सोच रहे! हम तो विचारधारा और तर्क पर विरोध करते हैं- personal आप हो रहे हैं। और आप या मैं किसी के actor या नागरिक भी होने पर किस हक़ से आपत्ति जता सकते हैं? :) https://t.co/yHN7xJcfDj — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 7, 2020

Swara Bhasker has constantly tweeted in support of anti-CAA protests, while also expressing solidarity with students of JNU and Jamia.