Actor Swara Bhaskar has been in limelight since Veere Di Wedding. She is also a protester of controversial CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and has been constantly tweeting against it. 

On January 1st, she posted an awkward picture of herself on Twitter and asked 2020 to be better for her. 

While the post was supposed to be funny, it took a rather dark turn as people trolled the actor in the meanest, most offensive way. They compared her expression to that of her Veere Di Wedding character and the entire comment section was filled with some really disgusting comments. 

After seeing these absurd comments, a lot Twitter users came forward in support of the actor. They called out the people who threw such disgusting comments and asked Twitter to take action against them.  

It is 2020 and we hope that women of this country are treated with respect and can go around sharing their opinions without such vile judgements. 