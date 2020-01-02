Actor Swara Bhaskar has been in limelight since Veere Di Wedding. She is also a protester of controversial CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and has been constantly tweeting against it.

On January 1st, she posted an awkward picture of herself on Twitter and asked 2020 to be better for her.

Staple expression through 2019 !! 🤣🤣🙈🙈🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ Goobye 2019- I will not miss you so much!!! Hello 2020! Don’t do s*** that makes me look like this!! 🙏🏿🙏🏿🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PaLHtGzx7u — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 1, 2020

While the post was supposed to be funny, it took a rather dark turn as people trolled the actor in the meanest, most offensive way. They compared her expression to that of her Veere Di Wedding character and the entire comment section was filled with some really disgusting comments.

After seeing these absurd comments, a lot Twitter users came forward in support of the actor. They called out the people who threw such disgusting comments and asked Twitter to take action against them.

@TwitterIndia you have serious issues to resolve here if these comments tend to remain online. — Sneha Banerjee (@snehabanerg) January 1, 2020

You have been an inspiration! Hope 2020 will see the darkness receding and light shining through.

(A request to all who are reading this: report the handles spewing abuse and then block them. Deny them the oxygen of attention.) — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) January 1, 2020

The guys commenting sexually inappropriately - YOU are the problem



Share your response with your family before commenting on mine, see what they say



Rest of us get the message in the tweet



Cmon 2020, you can do better — Trump The IIIrd (@heyjolly) January 1, 2020

A look at the comments gives away to you the mindset of the frustrated Indian male. The more sanskari they act otherwise the more they suffer from such verbal diarrhoea.

But Swara you've been an inspiration for many of us. More power to you. — Sanjeev Chawla (@schawla13) January 1, 2020

I am not fan of @ReallySwara

But comments in this post made me tweet here

Just forget they are Nationalist

They are not humans even

Thr mothers probably feel ashamed after reading thr tweets.



Shame on such ppl

Shame on such ideology. https://t.co/CuDbmuYpAy — Simmi Ahuja (@SimmiAhuja_) January 1, 2020

The IT Cell guys once again exhibiting wht they r! If there’s one thing that you’ll find common in all handles posting filthy, moronic replies are their so called “nationalism”, “Bharat Mata ki hai”, Tricolor emoji! They’ll howl Bharat “Mata” ki jai but won’t respect a woman! https://t.co/avu6qGvbMn — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) January 1, 2020

You are more courageous than any of the so called superstars @ReallySwara standing tall around all this vile behavior and abuses....simply the best💛 so much respect for you🙌 — Oscar Anthony (@mr__optimist) January 1, 2020

It is 2020 and we hope that women of this country are treated with respect and can go around sharing their opinions without such vile judgements.