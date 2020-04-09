Recently, actor Swara Bhasker had a 'wildlife adventure' under the lockdown and it was not so much wild, as it was cute.
In an IGTV video, she talked about how, while walking her dog in the building's garden/parking area, she saw him sniffing at something. What she initially thought was garbage turned out to be a baby kite.
So I was walking my dog #Godot in the building garden/ parking area and he was sniffing what I thought was garbage but turned out to be A BABY KITE!!!!! A friggin’ bird of prey!!! The guard said it has fallen out 3-4 days ago! It’s mother had not come and was nowhere to be seen- one didn’t know where the nest was! Anyway I brought him/her home.. Spoken to a Wildlife Rescue NGO.. in the meantime named him CHANGEZ after Genghis Khan- he will rule the skies of Mumbai 🤣🤣🤣🤣 come watch me and @vikaesh5 give Changez lunch!!
The security guard of her building informed her the baby had fallen from its nest a few days ago, and its mother or the nest were nowhere to be seen.
Swara then brought the baby kite home, spoke to an NGO, and also named it "CHANGEZ after Genghis Khan".
Many people commented on the post, because who could resist after watching the adorable baby 'bird of prey':
And the only wildlife adventure I've had is to become friends with the rat who lives in my house.