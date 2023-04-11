There have been various versions of romance that we have come across in cinema over the years. Yes, romance that comes from the eyes or is expressed with hand gestures. Barring new content on OTT, Bollywood has often oozed romance in its scenes without involving sex in them. You might have noticed sexual tensions between two characters in many sequences that speak volumes of their intense chemistry. Remember when Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol danced in the rain? I am talking about this scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Source: Make A Gif

Now, Twitter is discussing the sexiest non-sex scenes that we have ever come across. It is trending on the platform these days.

American screenwriter Michael Starrbury (@StarrburryMike) recently took to Twitter to ask netizens about the sexiest non-sex scenes in the history of motion pictures.

What is the sexiest non-sex scene in the history of motion pictures? — Michael Starrbury (@StarrburyMike) April 9, 2023

Let’s see what Tweeple are sharing on this trend:

1. Rahul and Anjali’s rain dance scene in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

ADVERTISEMENT the rain, the red dress, the piano theme and the dance..pic.twitter.com/AJzZl8mXzj https://t.co/rqLaPstXFQ — ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) April 9, 2023

2. Emperor Akbar and Empress Jodha’s sword-fighting scene in Jodha Akbar

3. JJ and Heer’s hug scene in Rockstar

4. Aryan and Sunehri’s gun scene in Dhoom 2

5. Raj and Priya’s beach scene in Chalte Chalte

6. Sehmat and Iqbal’s paayal scene in Raazi

ADVERTISEMENT how come no one has mentioned this scene from raazi yet? pic.twitter.com/ZpCRRqD5wy https://t.co/qgjTksws8S — ًhay (@shiqayat) April 10, 2023

7. Piku and Rana’s proposal scene in Piku

deepika and irrfan's chemistry in piku was the sexiest idc idc https://t.co/uqzIGY6dz2 pic.twitter.com/iyktryrKwA — tara (@sarphiriiiii) April 9, 2023

8. Sameer and Nandini’s scene in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

9. Major Ram and Miss Chandni’s scene in Main Hoon Na

10. Ram and Leela’s gulaal scene in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Here are some more scenes:

Michael Bay knew the pulse of every teenage guy.



Megan Fox, Chevrolet Camaro, and HOTEI https://t.co/7TsIM5Eetx pic.twitter.com/3DvRbh6gTV — Ponile Mowa (@ponilemova) April 11, 2023