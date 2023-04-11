There have been various versions of romance that we have come across in cinema over the years. Yes, romance that comes from the eyes or is expressed with hand gestures. Barring new content on OTT, Bollywood has often oozed romance in its scenes without involving sex in them. You might have noticed sexual tensions between two characters in many sequences that speak volumes of their intense chemistry. Remember when Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol danced in the rain? I am talking about this scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Now, Twitter is discussing the sexiest non-sex scenes that we have ever come across. It is trending on the platform these days.
American screenwriter Michael Starrbury (@StarrburryMike) recently took to Twitter to ask netizens about the sexiest non-sex scenes in the history of motion pictures.
Let’s see what Tweeple are sharing on this trend:
1. Rahul and Anjali’s rain dance scene in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
2. Emperor Akbar and Empress Jodha’s sword-fighting scene in Jodha Akbar
3. JJ and Heer’s hug scene in Rockstar
4. Aryan and Sunehri’s gun scene in Dhoom 2
5. Raj and Priya’s beach scene in Chalte Chalte
6. Sehmat and Iqbal’s paayal scene in Raazi
7. Piku and Rana’s proposal scene in Piku
8. Sameer and Nandini’s scene in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
9. Major Ram and Miss Chandni’s scene in Main Hoon Na
10. Ram and Leela’s gulaal scene in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Here are some more scenes:
Which non-sex scene from the aforementioned ones did you find hot AF?