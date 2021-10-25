This was inevitable, irrespective of the result of the match. If India had won, people would have found a different way of being sexist towards Anushka Sharma and partners of other players. It's just what the internet has become.

Last night, India lost a World Cup match to Pakistan for the first time in history, and immediately a section of "fans" started the blame game. For a lot of them, the search for a 'villain' ended on Anushka. Because you know, where there is a loss, there has to be an offender.

The attack on her is so layered and vicious, it's nauseating. The woman deserves better than this. 

It would be great if everyone could just leave her alone.