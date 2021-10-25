This was inevitable, irrespective of the result of the match. If India had won, people would have found a different way of being sexist towards Anushka Sharma and partners of other players. It's just what the internet has become.

Last night, India lost a World Cup match to Pakistan for the first time in history, and immediately a section of "fans" started the blame game. For a lot of them, the search for a 'villain' ended on Anushka. Because you know, where there is a loss, there has to be an offender.

Atheist Anushka Sharma refused to do karwachauth vrat for Virat Kohli yesterday saying this regressive and misogynistic tradition. 😡



And india lost the match because of Karwa Mata's Shrap 🥺



Pata nahi ye Atheist log aur kya kya karke manenge 😔 — वास्कोडिगामा (@Kaushik_Sahab1) October 25, 2021

The attack on her is so layered and vicious, it's nauseating. The woman deserves better than this.

Reason for india losing is anushka did not keep karvachaut fast. — Aaram (@adiar12767) October 24, 2021

guys did Anushka Sharma fast aaj? — vans🥨🥯🧇 (@vanshikahaha) October 24, 2021

@AnushkaSharma you a bad luck to Kohli. After you came to his life, his performance has gone down and your leftist mindset (got from Khans to get movie). Please give him divorce for the sake of India... — Abhimanyu (@Abhimanyu00p) October 25, 2021

anushka sharma right now pic.twitter.com/lz89Z98lzg — vipin (@djfrankkie) October 24, 2021

Karva chauth pic needed @AnushkaSharma — Freak (@wrogn_) October 25, 2021

😭😭 Karwachauth ka vrat nahi kiya kya @AnushkaSharma ji ne😭😭 — Dr. IAS CA Tushar Choudhary(engr.) (@Tushar_c_) October 24, 2021

Bhai Islam jeeta hai ..... nahin pata toh pooch lo Pakistan wale Rashid bhai se....

Waise @AnushkaSharma ne Kal Biryani khai thi .....

Karwa chauth mein Biryani khate hain Islam mein. https://t.co/y9wIT4c4XP — k.... (@kanhaiy48763189) October 25, 2021

It would be great if everyone could just leave her alone.