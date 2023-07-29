The much-awaited teaser for Sushmita Sen‘s upcoming biographical web series, Taali, is here. And we are totally drooling over her screen presence in it. Starring Sushmita Sen, Taali is based on the journey of famous transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, aka Gauri Sawant from Mumbai. The activist played an important role in the Supreme Court’s 2014 verdict of recognizing transgender as the third gender.

Sushmita Sen as Gauri Sawant in Taali

The teaser of Taali shows Sushmita in a bold avatar as she fights for the rights of India’s third gender. As the actress says, it’s a ‘gaali se taali tak ke safar ki kahaani’.

Source: Jio Cinema

In a first few seconds of the 46-second-long video, Sushmita introduces herself as Gauri as she applies bindi on her forehead while looking in the mirror.

Source: Jio Cinema

With big, round bindi and kohl in her eyes, the actress looks fierce and intense as a transgender activist. So much so that you can’t take your eyes off of her. Special mention to her facial expressions. Needless to say, she looks promising in Taali.

Source: Jio Cinema

In a hard-hitting scene, Sushmita as Gauri Sawant can be seen standing up for transgender rights as she says, “Swabhimaan, sammaan, aur swatantrata, mujhe ye teeno chahiye.“

Source: Jio Cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the trailer of Taali here:

Go Sushmita Go! We can’t wait to watch this series.